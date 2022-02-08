PATTAYA TEST & GO

Health Land Resort & Spa - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1
rating with
196 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Health Land Resort & Spa - Image 0
Health Land Resort & Spa - Image 1
Health Land Resort & Spa - Image 2
Health Land Resort & Spa - Image 3
Health Land Resort & Spa - Image 4
Health Land Resort & Spa - Image 5
+22 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Health Land Resort & Spa is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Health Land Resort & Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed here. Guests can choose from 165 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Health Land Resort & Spa.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Health Land Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Health Land Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

111/556 Sukhumvit-Pattaya Road, Soi 50/1, Nongprue, Banglamung, Thep Prasit, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
From ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
rating with
153 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU