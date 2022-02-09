PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Hoteltour - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9
Bewertung mit
4 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Tour De Phuket Hotel - Image 0
Tour De Phuket Hotel - Image 1
Tour De Phuket Hotel - Image 2
Tour De Phuket Hotel - Image 3
Tour De Phuket Hotel - Image 4
Tour De Phuket Hotel - Image 5
+4 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
100% ANZAHLUNG

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Phuket Hoteltour , und Phuket Hoteltour wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Tour De Phuket Hotel is a new 4-star hotel located in the heart of Phuket with new modern style plus bike concept, easily accessed from the airport. Only a few minutes away from Monument. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Tour De Phuket Hotel is a 15 minutes to Layan and Bangtao Beach and 10 minutes to Blue Tree Water Park. Old Phuket Town is a short twenty(20) minutes' drive from the hotel. It takes approximately 20 minutes' by Car/taxi from Phuket International/Domestic Airport to the Hotel.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • 49’ Smart TV
  • Bathrobe and Slippers
  • Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet
  • Hair Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Non-smoking room
  • Private Balcony with view
  • Rain Shower
  • Safety Deposit Box
  • Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
  • Telephone
  • Toiletries
ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Phuket Hoteltour , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Phuket Hoteltour
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

8/9 Srisoontorn, Paklok, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partnerhotels

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Boat Lagoon Resort
7.6
Bewertung mit
754 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Layantara Resort
8.9
Bewertung mit
10 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Diamond Resort Phuket
8.6
Bewertung mit
226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach
7.9
Bewertung mit
46 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
COMO Point Yamu Phuket
9
Bewertung mit
779 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Chom View Kamala
8.6
Bewertung mit
13 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
1658 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Cassia Phuket
8.7
Bewertung mit
1182 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU