ทัวร์โรงแรมภูเก็ต - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9
คะแนนจาก
4
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ทัวร์โรงแรมภูเก็ต อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ทัวร์โรงแรมภูเก็ต จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Tour De Phuket Hotel is a new 4-star hotel located in the heart of Phuket with new modern style plus bike concept, easily accessed from the airport. Only a few minutes away from Monument. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Tour De Phuket Hotel is a 15 minutes to Layan and Bangtao Beach and 10 minutes to Blue Tree Water Park. Old Phuket Town is a short twenty(20) minutes' drive from the hotel. It takes approximately 20 minutes' by Car/taxi from Phuket International/Domestic Airport to the Hotel.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • 49’ Smart TV
  • Bathrobe and Slippers
  • Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet
  • Hair Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Non-smoking room
  • Private Balcony with view
  • Rain Shower
  • Safety Deposit Box
  • Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
  • Telephone
  • Toiletries
8/9 Srisoontorn, Paklok, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

