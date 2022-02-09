PHUKET TEST & GO

Tour De Phuket Hotel is a new 4-star hotel located in the heart of Phuket with new modern style plus bike concept, easily accessed from the airport. Only a few minutes away from Monument. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Tour De Phuket Hotel is a 15 minutes to Layan and Bangtao Beach and 10 minutes to Blue Tree Water Park. Old Phuket Town is a short twenty(20) minutes' drive from the hotel. It takes approximately 20 minutes' by Car/taxi from Phuket International/Domestic Airport to the Hotel.

アメニティ/機能

  • 49’ Smart TV
  • Bathrobe and Slippers
  • Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet
  • Hair Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Non-smoking room
  • Private Balcony with view
  • Rain Shower
  • Safety Deposit Box
  • Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
  • Telephone
  • Toiletries
住所/地図

8/9 Srisoontorn, Paklok, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

