Phuket
7.9
оценка с
4
February 9, 2022
Tour De Phuket Hotel is a new 4-star hotel located in the heart of Phuket with new modern style plus bike concept, easily accessed from the airport. Only a few minutes away from Monument. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Tour De Phuket Hotel is a 15 minutes to Layan and Bangtao Beach and 10 minutes to Blue Tree Water Park. Old Phuket Town is a short twenty(20) minutes' drive from the hotel. It takes approximately 20 minutes' by Car/taxi from Phuket International/Domestic Airport to the Hotel.

Удобства / Особенности

  • 49’ Smart TV
  • Bathrobe and Slippers
  • Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet
  • Hair Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Non-smoking room
  • Private Balcony with view
  • Rain Shower
  • Safety Deposit Box
  • Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
  • Telephone
  • Toiletries
Адрес / Карта

8/9 Srisoontorn, Paklok, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

