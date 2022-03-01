PATTAYA TEST & GO

Windmill Resort Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7
通过
423条评论进行评分
更新于 March 1, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Windmill Resort HotelWindmill Resort Hotel is a distinct addition to Pattaya and a smart choice for travelers. This hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore. The true local flavors and culture of Pattaya are yours with a stay at Windmill Resort Hotel, located just 2.0 km from the famous The Sanctuary Of Truth.Windmill Resort Hotel provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Pattaya can be assisted with taxi, car hire and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests by the hotel. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Windmill Resort Hotel. In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.You can also get small travel items and sundries at the convenience stores without having to leave the Windmill Resort Hotel. The hotel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at Windmill Resort Hotel. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Windmill Resort Hotel offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the daily newspaper, television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer and toiletries provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWhat's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Windmill Resort Hotel promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage and salon. The many offerings at Windmill Resort Hotel ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at Windmill Resort Hotel gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit.No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the library. You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops.Around the propertyWindmill Resort Hotel provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Pattaya in-depth. Your journey through Pattaya can be completed with a short shopping stop at Lanpho Nakluea Market located 2.7 km away.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 83% of other accommodations in the city.Verified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 93% of accommodations in the city.This accommodation beats more than 89% of competition in the city on room comfort.

地址/地图

665 Naklau, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

