PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.7
通过
4条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Ko Yao Yai, in a building dating from 2019, Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao provides a garden and guestrooms with free WiFi. All rooms boast a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom. Free private parking is available and the guest house also features bike hire for guests who want to explore the surrounding area.

The rooms at the guest house are fitted with a seating area. All rooms at Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao have air conditioning and a wardrobe.

The accommodations offers a terrace.

Speaking Thai and English, staff will be happy to provide guests with practical advice on the area at the 24-hour front desk.

Karon Beach is 27 mi from Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao, while Kata Beach is 26 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 21 mi from the guest house.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao
查看所有评论

地址/地图

24/5 Moo.1, T.Pru Nai, A.Ko Yao Yai, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6

850 评论
฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9

3391 评论
฿-1
古都角酒店
9.1

467 评论
฿-1
Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3

36 评论
฿-1
卡利马度假村和别墅考拉克
9

577 评论
฿-1
考拉梅林度假村
8.3

105 评论
฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5

114 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU