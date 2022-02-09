PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.7
оценка с
4
Обновление February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Ko Yao Yai, in a building dating from 2019, Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao provides a garden and guestrooms with free WiFi. All rooms boast a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom. Free private parking is available and the guest house also features bike hire for guests who want to explore the surrounding area.

The rooms at the guest house are fitted with a seating area. All rooms at Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao have air conditioning and a wardrobe.

The accommodations offers a terrace.

Speaking Thai and English, staff will be happy to provide guests with practical advice on the area at the 24-hour front desk.

Karon Beach is 27 mi from Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao, while Kata Beach is 26 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 21 mi from the guest house.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

24/5 Moo.1, T.Pru Nai, A.Ko Yao Yai, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
рейтинг с
850 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
рейтинг с
3391 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Cape Kudu
9.1
рейтинг с
467 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Сантия Пхукет Натай Резорт и Спа
9.3
рейтинг с
36 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel by Шри Панва
9.1
рейтинг с
113 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kalima Resort and Villas Као Лак
9
рейтинг с
577 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Каолак Мерлин Резорт
8.3
рейтинг с
105 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
114 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU