PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.7
คะแนนจาก
4
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Ko Yao Yai, in a building dating from 2019, Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao provides a garden and guestrooms with free WiFi. All rooms boast a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom. Free private parking is available and the guest house also features bike hire for guests who want to explore the surrounding area.

The rooms at the guest house are fitted with a seating area. All rooms at Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao have air conditioning and a wardrobe.

The accommodations offers a terrace.

Speaking Thai and English, staff will be happy to provide guests with practical advice on the area at the 24-hour front desk.

Karon Beach is 27 mi from Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao, while Kata Beach is 26 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 21 mi from the guest house.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

24/5 Moo.1, T.Pru Nai, A.Ko Yao Yai, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

