PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.7
rating with
4 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Ko Yao Yai, in a building dating from 2019, Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao provides a garden and guestrooms with free WiFi. All rooms boast a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom. Free private parking is available and the guest house also features bike hire for guests who want to explore the surrounding area.

The rooms at the guest house are fitted with a seating area. All rooms at Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao have air conditioning and a wardrobe.

The accommodations offers a terrace.

Speaking Thai and English, staff will be happy to provide guests with practical advice on the area at the 24-hour front desk.

Karon Beach is 27 mi from Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao, while Kata Beach is 26 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 21 mi from the guest house.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Green Mountain Resort Koh Yao
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

24/5 Moo.1, T.Pru Nai, A.Ko Yao Yai, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
rating with
850 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
rating with
3391 reviews
From ฿-1
Cape Kudu Hotel
9.1
rating with
467 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3
rating with
36 reviews
From ฿-1
Kalima Resort and Villas Khao Lak
9
rating with
577 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
rating with
105 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
rating with
114 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU