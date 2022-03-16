Buri Siri Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Buri Siri Boutique HotelBuri Siri Boutique Hotel is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. This hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore.Buri Siri Boutique Hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Chiang Mai is made even more convenient with the taxi, car hire and shuttle services available at the hotel.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the hotel's ticket service and tours. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Buri Siri Boutique Hotel. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All guestrooms at Buri Siri Boutique Hotel provide guests with a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that selected rooms includes blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at Buri Siri Boutique Hotel are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Buri Siri Boutique Hotel. Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.Buri Siri Boutique Hotel offers unique recreational opportunities for all guests. A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage, located right in the hotel. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the hotel's pool. Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the hotel's shared lounge and TV area.Reasons to stay hereCompared to other accommodations in Chiang Mai, facilities here are rated higher than 86% of them.Guests who stayed here found it to be neat and tidy, scoring it above 86% of other accommodations in the city.Guests who stayed at this hotel have scored it higher than 89% of accommodations in the city.