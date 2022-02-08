PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9
通过
245条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
+28 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Baan Taranya Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Phru Nai Health Promoting Hospital, Koh Yao Yai are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Baan Taranya Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Taranya Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

如果您是Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

69/8 Moo.4 Baan Klong Bon, Koh Yao Yai Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

