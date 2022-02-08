PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9

245レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+28 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Baan Taranya Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Phru Nai Health Promoting Hospital, Koh Yao Yai are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Baan Taranya Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Taranya Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

69/8 Moo.4 Baan Klong Bon, Koh Yao Yai Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
との評価
850 レビュー
から ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
との評価
3391 レビュー
から ฿-1
ケープクーズーホテル
9.1
との評価
467 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンティヤープーケットナタイリゾート＆スパ
9.3
との評価
36 レビュー
から ฿-1
カリマリゾートアンドヴィラズカオラック
9
との評価
577 レビュー
から ฿-1
カオラックマーリンリゾート
8.3
との評価
105 レビュー
から ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
との評価
114 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU