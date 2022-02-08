PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9

245 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+28 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Baan Taranya Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Phru Nai Health Promoting Hospital, Koh Yao Yai are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Baan Taranya Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Taranya Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

69/8 Moo.4 Baan Klong Bon, Koh Yao Yai Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
평가
850 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
평가
3391 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
케이프 쿠두 호텔
9.1
평가
467 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
산티야 푸켓 나타이 리조트 & 스파
9.3
평가
36 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
칼리마 리조트 앤 빌라 카오락
9
평가
577 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카오락 멀린 리조트
8.3
평가
105 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
평가
114 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU