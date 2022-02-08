PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Baan Taranya Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9
คะแนนจาก
245
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Baan Taranya Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Phru Nai Health Promoting Hospital, Koh Yao Yai are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Baan Taranya Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Taranya Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

69/8 Moo.4 Baan Klong Bon, Koh Yao Yai Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

