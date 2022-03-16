कुल AQ होटल के कमरे 150 बेडरूम
साथी अस्पताल Bangpakok9 International Hospital
कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।
होटल वापसी नीति
All bookings are non refundable.
कमरा
अधिकतम 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 34m²
विशेषताएँ
- काफी यन्त्र
- परिवार सूट
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- माइक्रोवेव
- Netflix
- छोटी जमा
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- स्विमिंग पूल
- योग चटाई
अधिकतम 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Family Room 44m²
विशेषताएँ
- काफी यन्त्र
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- माइक्रोवेव
- Netflix
- छोटी जमा
- स्विमिंग पूल
- कार्य स्थान
- योग चटाई
अधिकतम 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Connecting Room - 2 bedroom 87m²
विशेषताएँ
- काफी यन्त्र
- कनेक्टिंग कक्ष
- परिवार सूट
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- माइक्रोवेव
- Netflix
- छोटी जमा
- स्विमिंग पूल
- कार्य स्थान
- योग चटाई
Modern accommodation on Sukhumvit 11 is offered at Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, just a 5-minute walk from Nana BTS Skytrain Station. With views of Bangkok’s skyline, it has an outdoor pool and free parking.
Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 is a short stroll from the area's popular nightlife venues. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 45-minute drive from the hotel.
The spacious air-conditioned rooms at Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 feature stylish en suite bathrooms and flat-screen TVs. Each comes with tea/coffee making facilities, a minibar and 24-hour room service. A free transfer to Bumrungrad International Hospital, Nana BTS Station and Sofitel Sukhumvit Bangkok can be arranged upon request.
The well-equipped fitness centre provides a refreshing workout, together with its TV and music channels. The hotel also provides a helpful tour desk and a business centre. Bamrungrad International Hospital is only 800 yards from the property.
सुविधाएं / सुविधाएँ
- Covid–19 test at the hotel of your stay
- 24 hour access to nursing services and consultation on request
- 24 hour emergency ambulance service including transfer from hotel to hospital
- Daily Telemedicine service available (Additional charge 500 THB per time)
- Three meals per day with Thai, Indian, Japan & Western options to choose from
- Limousine transfers from the airport to hotel
- Welcome snacks and soft drink at the time of arrival
- Room equipped with coffee /tea making facilities & drinking water
- Safety Kit including individual face mask, hand sanitizer and thermometer Complimentary high speed internet access
- 43” Smart TV with 55 channels for personal entertainment & Netflix
- Hotel will provide two pairs of shoes for indoor and outdoor areas
अंक
4.3/5
बहुत अच्छा
पर आधारित 35 समीक्षा
4.9 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
Hotel staff was efficient and friendly. I will stay there again. The breakfast supplied while waiting for results was very good. Great value for money
5.0 Family Room
सकारात्मक
The experience with booking Mercure Hotel Sukhumvit 11 was seamless. They were very responsive to my emails. The room rates are very competitive. The airport pickup was efficient. PCR Day 1 and Day 5 was hassle free. Overall, really good experience with this hotel.
4.5 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
Very good service at the hotel and nice pool area. Xxxxxxxxxxxcxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
4.9 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
- Delay in Responding to Email
Overall it was an excellent service by Mercure Sukhumvit 11. Well organized from airport transit to hotel (dedicated hotel representative waiting at airport arrival gate). Covid RT-PCR was done at the hotel and result less than 24hrs. Food (packed meal) was good. Room was very spacious and nearby BTS (250meters). Only improvement needed is time for quicker email respond on hotel booking by reservation team ( understandable they are handling hundreds of email daily). Overall excellent service.
3.2 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
Excellent pick up, room good, food poor, booking process very bad nothing to do with AQ but the hotel itself
3.9 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- 2nd time at this hotel for quarantine purposes
- ideal location (close to home)
- available room space great also for working
- AQ measures and processes works very well
- Got late test result
- food may be better
Hotel provides very good AQ related measures and processes - I recommend this hotel for family stay and or single stay
4.2 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
- Nobody knocked my room door to tell me my meal was ready
Good organization from airport till checkout. Nevertheless, that’s a pity not to use swimming pool although I was negative while entering Thailand
3.8 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मक
- Food timing and packing was excellent
I hope next time when they get the pcr results to inform us as soon as possible,instead of we are waiting in the room,otherwise everything is excellent
4.3 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Big Room
- Comfortable
- Good WiFi
- They mistaken my arrival airport and sent the pick up to Suvarnabhumi instead of Don Mueang.
- No response via their LINE app.
The whole process was seamless. Only issue was they mistaken my arrival airport and I needed to wait an hour for my airport pickup.
2.3 Deluxe Room
नकारा मक
- 30+ mins wait at the airport for the Hotel Bus.
- 15 mins wait at Hotel for Check
At hotel car park where Covid PCR Test was undertaken, they had mix up with my recorded images taken in the bus and my own personal details.
4.6 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Exceptionally clean and spacious deluxe room with city view and bathtub (complimentary). Being able to have a dip in the bathtub after a long flight is just beyond necessary.
- The bed and linen are very clean and so comfy.
- Air Conditioning is working well. Fresh air and cold.
- The bathroom is very clean.
- Capsule Coffee Machine Boncafe with 3 capsules.
- Dilmah Teabags and 2 bottles of water.
- Has one sofa in the room.
- Prompt responsive Reservation Team (Thank you Khun June and Duane)
- Check-in Team and Concierge: friendly, helpful and efficient.
- The PCR test can be done till late in the night even you got a late flight.
- The Airport pick-up procedure is well carried out with the safety and security of the guest being the priority. They took a pic of me when I got in the car.
- None. The portion of the food could have been improved but they are fresh-cooked, warm and yummy.
I had a really pleasant stay at this hotel and enjoyed my Test and Go time. With the above positive things, I would highly recommend anyone to stay at Mercure Hotel Sukhumvit 11.
4.7 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Have dinner ready for me when I check in about 8 pm in the evening, very thoughtful.
Everything is good and fast from Airport pick up, Check in, Swab Test & Results. There were option for Breakfast & Lunch as well.
4.7 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Staff was very professional and responsive to questions and concerns.
- Food was good and delivered on time.
- Room was clean and comfortable
- Had some issues with connecting to the WIFI but it was good after I learned how to connect
Overall very pleased with my experience with Mercure Test and Go package. Cost was reasonable. Service at the airport was professional and quick. Room was good. They had the PCR testing set up in an underground parking garage which was a little weird but that also was done professional and the tech was pleasant. I did not sleep at all that night but it was because I was worried about the test results. No fault of the hotel. Definitely would recommend the Mercure Sukhumvit 11 Hotel for others coming to Thailand.
3.8 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Clean property. Helpful staff.
- On alert when food was set outside of the room. Cold food!
It's a four-star property in Bangkok. It is want you expect. Staff was helpful.
Report showed Negative RTP test at 8 pm on arrival date yet was not notified until 13:00 hrs the following day. Had to call the front desk twice to follow up with the results.
5.0 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मक
- Quick covid test turnaround. Lovely food and large room
Great value and recommend room is amazing and bed is the best I have slept in for ages. Staff are so friendly
4.7 Deluxe Room
Good hotel, with good service and very comfortable rooms. WiFi worked very well and the staff were very polite.
4.5 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Bed is big and comfortable
- Desk area for working
- Plenty of water
- Strong Wifi
Overall it was a good , comfortable stay, the room was quite big, staff were on hand whenever you needed anything
4.3 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Good food
- Big room
- Clean
- Well kept ASQ measures
Good food menu, room as per my expectation, supporting staff, only thing to be included is hot water shower..
4.3 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- The front desk is very helpful and attentive.
- Food portion is a bit small. Drinks only tea, coffee and office juice only.
The hotel room is clean and well setup. The food portion is a little small, especially some food. Some order, get meal and no rice or carbo. The drinks only have tea, coffee and orange juice. Can use more variety. TV program also limited, only real movie channel.
4.0 Deluxe Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Spacious room
- Good food
- Nice staff
- Well equipped
My stay here was very comfortable...the food also was good...the staff was very cooperative...good option for quarantine