Thailand Sandbox Requirements

Updated on October 19th, 2021

UPDATE (September 28th) Starting October 1st the minimum sandbox stay has been reduced from 14 nights to 7 nights of stay.

UPDATE (October 1st) The 7 day sandbox has been extended to Samui, Krabi, and Phang-Nga. Additionally travelers from ALL countries are allowed to participate in the Sandbox program.

UPDATE (October 12th) The PM has announced a new NO QUARANTINE policy starting November 1st for some vaccinated travelers.

Pre-arrival

  • Have a Certificate of Entry (COE).
  • Have a medical certificate with an RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, and issued no more than 72 hours before departure
  • Booking at a Phuket Sandbox Hotel, Samui Sandbox Hotel, Krabi Sandbox Hotel, or Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel. The hotel will provide you a SHABA certificate to apply for your COE.
  • Full pre-payment receipt for all COVID-19 tests through Thailand PSAS. If you are staying less than 7 nights then a return flight ticket is required as well.
  • You must be Vaccinated 14 Days to 1 Year Before your date of Arrival.
  • You must have been in your departure origin country for at least 21 days.
  • Children under the age of 12 Years Old do not need to be vaccinated.
  • Children between 6, and 18 will need to have a Rapid Antigen Test when they arrive at the Airport.

Insurance

The insurance must cover travel, as well as COVID-19.

COVID-19 coverage meets the 50,000 USD coverage requirement to enter thailand, as well as the 100,000 USD visa requirement for some visas.

The following packages are all acceptable for Thailand Pass applications.

Valid for Test & Go, Sandbox, and AQ stay.

30 DAY COVERAGE
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿1,291*
no asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $50K USD )
WorldTrips
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿2,276
asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $50K USD )
TuneProtect
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿2,408
asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $50K USD )
AXA
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿2,409*
no asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $100K USD )
ACS
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿3,090
asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $100K USD )
TuneProtect

Online approved within 48 hours (unless otherwise specified)

Starting October 1st policies marked as "Supports STV/OA" will also satisify the visa requirements for STV, and OA based retirement visas.

* prices which are not originally in THB have been converted to THB, and may not be exact.

* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.

Arrival

Stay

  • If you continue to not test positive for COVID-19 you may travel around the province for at least 7 nights.

After Stay

  • After 7 nights have passed you may travel around Thailand.
Sandbox FAQS

Can I take any transportation from the airport?

No, you may only use transportation which has a SHA Plus+ sticker.

Do I need to be vaccinated for the Thailand Sandbox program?

Yes, you must be vaccinated.

Is the Sandbox program officially approved?

Yes, and it has been published in the Royal Gazette.

Do children need to be vaccinated to enter under the Sandbox program?

Children under the age of 12 Years Old do not need to be vaccinated. Children between 6, and 18 will need to have a Rapid Antigen Test when they arrive at the Airport if they are not vaccinated.

Can you change SHA Plus hotels?

A vaccinated traveler may change hotels during his stay as long as the hotels are SHA Plus, and that they have made the reservations before their arrival.

Will bars, and clubs be open?

Bars, clubs and karaoke lounges shall remain shut in July. However, SHA Plus hotels may serve alcohol in restaurants on their premises.

How much does a PCR test cost?

A PCR test currently costs between THB 2,500 to THB 4,000.

Can I travel outside of the Sandbox province?

You may only travel outside of sandbox province after you have completed your 7 nights in a SHA Plus hotel.

What is a Sandbox Hotel?

A sandbox hotel is a SHA+ Hotel located in a region where the Sandbox is approved in.

What is SHA Plus?

It means that at least 70% of staff at the venues and businesses have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Only SHA+ Hotels will qualify for the sandbox program.

 
