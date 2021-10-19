Thailand Sandbox Requirements

UPDATE (September 28th) Starting October 1st the minimum sandbox stay has been reduced from 14 nights to 7 nights of stay.
UPDATE (October 1st) The 7 day sandbox has been extended to Samui, Krabi, and Phang-Nga. Additionally travelers from ALL countries are allowed to participate in the Sandbox program.
UPDATE (October 12th) The PM has announced a new NO QUARANTINE policy starting November 1st for some vaccinated travelers.
The insurance must cover travel, as well as COVID-19.
COVID-19 coverage meets the 50,000 USD coverage requirement to enter thailand, as well as the 100,000 USD visa requirement for some visas.
The following packages are all acceptable for Thailand Pass applications.
Valid for Test & Go, Sandbox, and AQ stay.
Online approved within 48 hours (unless otherwise specified)
Starting October 1st policies marked as "Supports STV/OA" will also satisify the visa requirements for STV, and OA based retirement visas.
* prices which are not originally in THB have been converted to THB, and may not be exact.
* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.
No, you may only use transportation which has a SHA Plus+ sticker.
Yes, you must be vaccinated.
Yes, and it has been published in the Royal Gazette.
Children under the age of 12 Years Old do not need to be vaccinated. Children between 6, and 18 will need to have a Rapid Antigen Test when they arrive at the Airport if they are not vaccinated.
A vaccinated traveler may change hotels during his stay as long as the hotels are SHA Plus, and that they have made the reservations before their arrival.
Bars, clubs and karaoke lounges shall remain shut in July. However, SHA Plus hotels may serve alcohol in restaurants on their premises.
A PCR test currently costs between THB 2,500 to THB 4,000.
You may only travel outside of sandbox province after you have completed your 7 nights in a SHA Plus hotel.
A sandbox hotel is a SHA+ Hotel located in a region where the Sandbox is approved in.
It means that at least 70% of staff at the venues and businesses have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Only SHA+ Hotels will qualify for the sandbox program.