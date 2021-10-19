Thailand Sandbox Requirements

Updated on October 19th, 2021

UPDATE (September 28th) Starting October 1st the minimum sandbox stay has been reduced from 14 nights to 7 nights of stay.

UPDATE (October 1st) The 7 day sandbox has been extended to Samui, Krabi, and Phang-Nga. Additionally travelers from ALL countries are allowed to participate in the Sandbox program.

UPDATE (October 12th) The PM has announced a new NO QUARANTINE policy starting November 1st for some vaccinated travelers.

Pre-arrival

Have a Certificate of Entry (COE).

Have a medical certificate with an RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, and issued no more than 72 hours before departure

Booking at a Phuket Sandbox Hotel, Samui Sandbox Hotel, Krabi Sandbox Hotel, or Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel. The hotel will provide you a SHABA certificate to apply for your COE.

Full pre-payment receipt for all COVID-19 tests through Thailand PSAS. If you are staying less than 7 nights then a return flight ticket is required as well.

You must be Vaccinated 14 Days to 1 Year Before your date of Arrival.

You must have been in your departure origin country for at least 21 days.

Children under the age of 12 Years Old do not need to be vaccinated.

Children between 6, and 18 will need to have a Rapid Antigen Test when they arrive at the Airport.

Insurance

Arrival

Stay

If you continue to not test positive for COVID-19 you may travel around the province for at least 7 nights.

After Stay

After 7 nights have passed you may travel around Thailand.

Sandbox FAQS