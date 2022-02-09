PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.9
คะแนนจาก
43
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 0
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 1
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 2
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 3
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 4
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Pullman Khao Lak Resort อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Pullman Khao Lak Resort จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room, 1 King Size Bed or Twin Bed 44
฿22,050 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
FAMILY SUITE, 1 King Size Bed and 2 Single Beds 62
฿46,513 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,915 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿29,532 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,766 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,383 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Sit back and relax. At Pullman Khao Lak Resort, you will find everything you need to refresh your body and mind. With white powdery sands and azure waters of the Andaman Sea, this resort rests on Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park. More than just a holiday, this Khao Lak Resort offers a sophisticated setting with many scenic vantage points for you to recharge and reconnect.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Beach hotel
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Infinity pool
  • Kid's Club
  • Playground
  • 24 hours Fitness
  • Restaurants
  • Beach Club
  • Water activities: SUP board, Kayak
  • Yoga, Thai Boxing, Tai Chi, Pilates
  • The Hub Pool Bar
  • Roslyn Spa
  • Concierge and Limousine service
  • SHA Extra+ accommodation
  • SHA+ certificate for limousine services
  • Located near to historical town
  • Tour Desk
  • Gift Shop
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

46 109 Moo 2 Soi 46 Laem Son Bang Muieng Beach Takua Pa, Haadson Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

