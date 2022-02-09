Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Deluxe Room, 1 King Size Bed or Twin Bed 44 m² ฿22,050 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go Caractéristiques Balcon

Cafetière

Internet - Wifi

FAMILY SUITE, 1 King Size Bed and 2 Single Beds 62 m² ฿46,513 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿36,915 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿29,532 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,766 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,383 - 1st Day Test & Go Caractéristiques Balcon

Baignoire

Cafetière

Suites familiales

Internet - Wifi

Espace de travail

Sit back and relax. At Pullman Khao Lak Resort, you will find everything you need to refresh your body and mind. With white powdery sands and azure waters of the Andaman Sea, this resort rests on Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park. More than just a holiday, this Khao Lak Resort offers a sophisticated setting with many scenic vantage points for you to recharge and reconnect.

Commodités / caractéristiques Beach hotel

Outdoor swimming pool

Infinity pool

Kid's Club

Playground

24 hours Fitness

Restaurants

Beach Club

Water activities: SUP board, Kayak

Yoga, Thai Boxing, Tai Chi, Pilates

The Hub Pool Bar

Roslyn Spa

Concierge and Limousine service

SHA Extra+ accommodation

SHA+ certificate for limousine services

Located near to historical town

Tour Desk

Gift Shop

