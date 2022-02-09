PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.9

43レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 0
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 1
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 2
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 3
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 4
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 5
+15 写真
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にPullman Khao Lak Resort 直接連絡し、 Pullman Khao Lak Resortが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room, 1 King Size Bed or Twin Bed 44
฿22,050 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
FAMILY SUITE, 1 King Size Bed and 2 Single Beds 62
฿46,513 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,915 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿29,532 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,766 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,383 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • ファミリースイート
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 作業スペース

Sit back and relax. At Pullman Khao Lak Resort, you will find everything you need to refresh your body and mind. With white powdery sands and azure waters of the Andaman Sea, this resort rests on Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park. More than just a holiday, this Khao Lak Resort offers a sophisticated setting with many scenic vantage points for you to recharge and reconnect.

アメニティ/機能

  • Beach hotel
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Infinity pool
  • Kid's Club
  • Playground
  • 24 hours Fitness
  • Restaurants
  • Beach Club
  • Water activities: SUP board, Kayak
  • Yoga, Thai Boxing, Tai Chi, Pilates
  • The Hub Pool Bar
  • Roslyn Spa
  • Concierge and Limousine service
  • SHA Extra+ accommodation
  • SHA+ certificate for limousine services
  • Located near to historical town
  • Tour Desk
  • Gift Shop
すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Pullman Khao Lak Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Pullman Khao Lak Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

46 109 Moo 2 Soi 46 Laem Son Bang Muieng Beach Takua Pa, Haadson Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
サロジン
9.1
との評価
229 レビュー
から ฿-1
デヴァソムカオラックビーチリゾート＆ヴィラ
9.2
との評価
377 レビュー
から ฿-1
ヘブンカオラックリゾート-大人専用
8.8
との評価
678 レビュー
から ฿-1
アヤラヴィラズホテル
8.2
との評価
737 レビュー
から ฿-1
カサデラフローラホテル
9.1
との評価
372 レビュー
から ฿-1
ウォーターズカオラックバイカタタニリゾート
8.8
との評価
732 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU