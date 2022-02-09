PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.9
Bewertung mit
43 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 0
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 1
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 2
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 3
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 4
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 5
+15 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Pullman Khao Lak Resort , und Pullman Khao Lak Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room, 1 King Size Bed or Twin Bed 44
฿22,050 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
FAMILY SUITE, 1 King Size Bed and 2 Single Beds 62
฿46,513 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,915 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿29,532 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,766 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,383 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Arbeitsbereich

Sit back and relax. At Pullman Khao Lak Resort, you will find everything you need to refresh your body and mind. With white powdery sands and azure waters of the Andaman Sea, this resort rests on Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park. More than just a holiday, this Khao Lak Resort offers a sophisticated setting with many scenic vantage points for you to recharge and reconnect.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Beach hotel
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Infinity pool
  • Kid's Club
  • Playground
  • 24 hours Fitness
  • Restaurants
  • Beach Club
  • Water activities: SUP board, Kayak
  • Yoga, Thai Boxing, Tai Chi, Pilates
  • The Hub Pool Bar
  • Roslyn Spa
  • Concierge and Limousine service
  • SHA Extra+ accommodation
  • SHA+ certificate for limousine services
  • Located near to historical town
  • Tour Desk
  • Gift Shop
ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Pullman Khao Lak Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Pullman Khao Lak Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

46 109 Moo 2 Soi 46 Laem Son Bang Muieng Beach Takua Pa, Haadson Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Der Sarojin
9.1
Bewertung mit
229 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kantary Beach Villen & Suiten - Khao Lak
8.6
Bewertung mit
448 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas
9.2
Bewertung mit
377 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Nur für Erwachsene
8.8
Bewertung mit
678 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ayara Villas Hotel
8.2
Bewertung mit
737 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Casa de la Flora
9.1
Bewertung mit
372 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
Bewertung mit
732 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU