Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Pullman Khao Lak Resort , und Pullman Khao Lak Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room, 1 King Size Bed or Twin Bed 44m²
฿22,050 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Kaffeemaschine
- Internet - Wifi
- Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
FAMILY SUITE, 1 King Size Bed and 2 Single Beds 62m²
฿46,513 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,915 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿29,532 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,766 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,383 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Familiensuiten
- Internet - Wifi
- Arbeitsbereich
Sit back and relax. At Pullman Khao Lak Resort, you will find everything you need to refresh your body and mind. With white powdery sands and azure waters of the Andaman Sea, this resort rests on Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park. More than just a holiday, this Khao Lak Resort offers a sophisticated setting with many scenic vantage points for you to recharge and reconnect.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Beach hotel
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Infinity pool
- Kid's Club
- Playground
- 24 hours Fitness
- Restaurants
- Beach Club
- Water activities: SUP board, Kayak
- Yoga, Thai Boxing, Tai Chi, Pilates
- The Hub Pool Bar
- Roslyn Spa
- Concierge and Limousine service
- SHA Extra+ accommodation
- SHA+ certificate for limousine services
- Located near to historical town
- Tour Desk
- Gift Shop
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Pullman Khao Lak Resort
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Pullman Khao Lak ResortSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels