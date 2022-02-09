Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Pullman Khao Lak Resort , und Pullman Khao Lak Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Deluxe Room, 1 King Size Bed or Twin Bed 44 m² ฿22,050 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Balkon

Kaffeemaschine

Internet - Wifi

Arbeitsbereich SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant FAMILY SUITE, 1 King Size Bed and 2 Single Beds 62 m² ฿46,513 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿36,915 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿29,532 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,766 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,383 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Balkon

Badewanne

Kaffeemaschine

Familiensuiten

Internet - Wifi

Arbeitsbereich

Sit back and relax. At Pullman Khao Lak Resort, you will find everything you need to refresh your body and mind. With white powdery sands and azure waters of the Andaman Sea, this resort rests on Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park. More than just a holiday, this Khao Lak Resort offers a sophisticated setting with many scenic vantage points for you to recharge and reconnect.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung Beach hotel

Outdoor swimming pool

Infinity pool

Kid's Club

Playground

24 hours Fitness

Restaurants

Beach Club

Water activities: SUP board, Kayak

Yoga, Thai Boxing, Tai Chi, Pilates

The Hub Pool Bar

Roslyn Spa

Concierge and Limousine service

SHA Extra+ accommodation

SHA+ certificate for limousine services

Located near to historical town

Tour Desk

Gift Shop

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels