Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Pullman Khao Lak Resort 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Pullman Khao Lak Resort 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Deluxe Room, 1 King Size Bed or Twin Bed 44 m² ฿22,050 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

커피 머신

인터넷-Wi-Fi

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant FAMILY SUITE, 1 King Size Bed and 2 Single Beds 62 m² ฿46,513 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿36,915 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿29,532 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,766 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,383 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

목욕통

커피 머신

패밀리 스위트

인터넷-Wi-Fi

작업 공간

Sit back and relax. At Pullman Khao Lak Resort, you will find everything you need to refresh your body and mind. With white powdery sands and azure waters of the Andaman Sea, this resort rests on Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park. More than just a holiday, this Khao Lak Resort offers a sophisticated setting with many scenic vantage points for you to recharge and reconnect.

어메니티 / 특징 Beach hotel

Outdoor swimming pool

Infinity pool

Kid's Club

Playground

24 hours Fitness

Restaurants

Beach Club

Water activities: SUP board, Kayak

Yoga, Thai Boxing, Tai Chi, Pilates

The Hub Pool Bar

Roslyn Spa

Concierge and Limousine service

SHA Extra+ accommodation

SHA+ certificate for limousine services

Located near to historical town

Tour Desk

Gift Shop

