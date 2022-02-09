PATTAYA TEST & GO

Laemchabang City Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
คะแนนจาก
250
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Providing an ideal base for business and leisure travelers alike, this lovely hotel is centrally situated in the heart of prime business precincts and corporate centers, only 100 meters from the Laemchabang Port. From here, guests can easily access the main Sukhumvit area, famed for housing a plethora of restaurants, shopping malls, attractions, and much more. Guests will also enjoy the convenience of short trips to a number of industrial estates such as the Laemchabang and Pinthong Industrial Estates, Saha Groups, and other such commercial areas. When it comes to accommodation, guests can pick from the range of guestrooms according to needs and budget. Guests will have access to a restaurant, car park, and concierge. Other than being located near industrial estates, business travelers will enjoy the business center and meeting facilities.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

53/325 Moo 9,Tungsukla Sriracha, Laem Chabang, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

