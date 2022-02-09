PATTAYA TEST & GO

Laemchabang City Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4

250レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking request sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Providing an ideal base for business and leisure travelers alike, this lovely hotel is centrally situated in the heart of prime business precincts and corporate centers, only 100 meters from the Laemchabang Port. From here, guests can easily access the main Sukhumvit area, famed for housing a plethora of restaurants, shopping malls, attractions, and much more. Guests will also enjoy the convenience of short trips to a number of industrial estates such as the Laemchabang and Pinthong Industrial Estates, Saha Groups, and other such commercial areas. When it comes to accommodation, guests can pick from the range of guestrooms according to needs and budget. Guests will have access to a restaurant, car park, and concierge. Other than being located near industrial estates, business travelers will enjoy the business center and meeting facilities.

住所/地図

53/325 Moo 9,Tungsukla Sriracha, Laem Chabang, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

