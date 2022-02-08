Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified) อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified) จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Nestled in the heart of Sri Racha, Pacific Park Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chonburi. With its location just from the city center and from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chonburi hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, daily housekeeping, convenience store, wheelchair accessible, free Wi-Fi in all rooms. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Pacific Park Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chonburi.

