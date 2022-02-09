PATTAYA TEST & GO

Laemchabang City Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
note avec
250 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Laemchabang City Hotel - Image 0
Laemchabang City Hotel - Image 1
Laemchabang City Hotel - Image 2
Laemchabang City Hotel - Image 3
Laemchabang City Hotel - Image 4
Laemchabang City Hotel - Image 5
+19 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Providing an ideal base for business and leisure travelers alike, this lovely hotel is centrally situated in the heart of prime business precincts and corporate centers, only 100 meters from the Laemchabang Port. From here, guests can easily access the main Sukhumvit area, famed for housing a plethora of restaurants, shopping malls, attractions, and much more. Guests will also enjoy the convenience of short trips to a number of industrial estates such as the Laemchabang and Pinthong Industrial Estates, Saha Groups, and other such commercial areas. When it comes to accommodation, guests can pick from the range of guestrooms according to needs and budget. Guests will have access to a restaurant, car park, and concierge. Other than being located near industrial estates, business travelers will enjoy the business center and meeting facilities.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Laemchabang City Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Laemchabang City Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

53/325 Moo 9,Tungsukla Sriracha, Laem Chabang, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
39 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
note avec
153 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
note avec
3388 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
note avec
3486 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
659 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
note avec
2305 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU