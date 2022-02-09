PATTAYA TEST & GO

Laemchabang City Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
rating with
250 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Providing an ideal base for business and leisure travelers alike, this lovely hotel is centrally situated in the heart of prime business precincts and corporate centers, only 100 meters from the Laemchabang Port. From here, guests can easily access the main Sukhumvit area, famed for housing a plethora of restaurants, shopping malls, attractions, and much more. Guests will also enjoy the convenience of short trips to a number of industrial estates such as the Laemchabang and Pinthong Industrial Estates, Saha Groups, and other such commercial areas. When it comes to accommodation, guests can pick from the range of guestrooms according to needs and budget. Guests will have access to a restaurant, car park, and concierge. Other than being located near industrial estates, business travelers will enjoy the business center and meeting facilities.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Laemchabang City Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
53/325 Moo 9,Tungsukla Sriracha, Laem Chabang, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
39 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
rating with
153 reviews
From ฿-1
Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
rating with
3388 reviews
From ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
rating with
3486 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
659 reviews
From ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
rating with
611 reviews
From ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
rating with
2305 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
 
