Superior 34 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ ห้องเชื่อมต่อ อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi มีห้องสูบบุหรี่ สระว่ายน้ำ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

Grand Deluxe 41 m² ฿18,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi สระว่ายน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

สระว่ายน้ำ

With so much to see and do in the city, the centrally-located Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) provides great access to some of Bangkok’s famous attractions. The property is a short walk from the BTS skytrain, putting dozens of top destinations within easy reach. The Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) features well-fitted guest rooms overlooking Victory Monument, an area bustling with commercial and shopping opportunities. Facilities available at the hotel include a rooftop swimming pool, garden, fitness center, and business center. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+).

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ Package Include:

Room with one meal served in room (Breakfast or Lunch or Dinner)

RT-PCR test on day 1 and day 5 at Piyavate Hospital (10-12 hours result)

Transfer from Airport – Hospital - Hotel on 1st day with an airport representative.

Transfer from Hotel – Hospital - Hotel on 5th day.

Free WIFI in room, Drinking water, Coffee and Tea in room

