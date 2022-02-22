PATTAYA TEST & GO

Botany Beach Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
คะแนนจาก
566
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 22, 2022
Botany Beach Resort - Image 0
Botany Beach Resort - Image 1
Botany Beach Resort - Image 2
Botany Beach Resort - Image 3
Botany Beach Resort - Image 4
Botany Beach Resort - Image 5
+20 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Botany Beach Resort is set in a private tropical garden, overlooking the private beach. With 75 standard rooms, six suites, and 30 bungalows, you have the option to choose a style that fits your holiday desire. All rooms are air conditioned and feature satellite TV, a telephone, mini bar, and a private balcony. Facilities at the hotel include an outdoor swimming pool, children's pool with a Jacuzzi, salon, boutique, fitness center, karaoke, and a shuttle bus service. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Botany Beach Resort.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Botany Beach Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Botany Beach Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

245/3 Sukhumvit Highway, Na Jomtein, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
958 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Worita Cove Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
648 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
153 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
261 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
463 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU