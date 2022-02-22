PATTAYA TEST & GO

Botany Beach Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7

566レビューによる評価
更新日 February 22, 2022
部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Botany Beach Resort is set in a private tropical garden, overlooking the private beach. With 75 standard rooms, six suites, and 30 bungalows, you have the option to choose a style that fits your holiday desire. All rooms are air conditioned and feature satellite TV, a telephone, mini bar, and a private balcony. Facilities at the hotel include an outdoor swimming pool, children's pool with a Jacuzzi, salon, boutique, fitness center, karaoke, and a shuttle bus service. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Botany Beach Resort.

住所/地図

245/3 Sukhumvit Highway, Na Jomtein, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

