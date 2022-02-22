PATTAYA TEST & GO

Botany Beach Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7

566 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Botany Beach Resort - Image 0
Botany Beach Resort - Image 1
Botany Beach Resort - Image 2
Botany Beach Resort - Image 3
Botany Beach Resort - Image 4
Botany Beach Resort - Image 5
+20 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Botany Beach Resort is set in a private tropical garden, overlooking the private beach. With 75 standard rooms, six suites, and 30 bungalows, you have the option to choose a style that fits your holiday desire. All rooms are air conditioned and feature satellite TV, a telephone, mini bar, and a private balcony. Facilities at the hotel include an outdoor swimming pool, children's pool with a Jacuzzi, salon, boutique, fitness center, karaoke, and a shuttle bus service. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Botany Beach Resort.

주소 /지도

245/3 Sukhumvit Highway, Na Jomtein, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

