Botany Beach Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
Bewertung mit
566 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 22, 2022
+20 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Botany Beach Resort is set in a private tropical garden, overlooking the private beach. With 75 standard rooms, six suites, and 30 bungalows, you have the option to choose a style that fits your holiday desire. All rooms are air conditioned and feature satellite TV, a telephone, mini bar, and a private balcony. Facilities at the hotel include an outdoor swimming pool, children's pool with a Jacuzzi, salon, boutique, fitness center, karaoke, and a shuttle bus service. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Botany Beach Resort.

SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

245/3 Sukhumvit Highway, Na Jomtein, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

