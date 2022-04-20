Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel is located in Ko Tao, 1.2 mi from Mae Haad Pier. Guests can enjoy the on-site bar and restaurant.
Both private and dormitory-style rooms are available, with private or shared bathroom facilities. There is free WiFi.
The hostel has a rooftop relaxing area, as well as a common room with a flat-screen TV, books and a computer. There is also a refrigerator for guests to use.