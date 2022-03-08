CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sri Pat Guest House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
rating with
621 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Sri Pat Guest House - Image 0
Sri Pat Guest House - Image 1
Sri Pat Guest House - Image 2
Sri Pat Guest House - Image 3
Sri Pat Guest House - Image 4
Sri Pat Guest House - Image 5
+31 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Old City, Sri Pat Guest House is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only away. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Talat Somphet Market, New Louis's Custom tailors, Noina Art Studio. Sri Pat Guest House also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, restaurant, tours. The hotel features 24 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, outdoor pool, garden. Sri Pat Guest House is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sri Pat Guest House, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sri Pat Guest House
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

16 Soi7 Moon Muang Road, T.Sriphoom, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
rating with
65 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU