CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sri Pat Guest House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
Bewertung mit
621 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 8, 2022
Sri Pat Guest House - Image 0
Sri Pat Guest House - Image 1
Sri Pat Guest House - Image 2
Sri Pat Guest House - Image 3
Sri Pat Guest House - Image 4
Sri Pat Guest House - Image 5
+31 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Old City, Sri Pat Guest House is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only away. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Talat Somphet Market, New Louis's Custom tailors, Noina Art Studio. Sri Pat Guest House also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, restaurant, tours. The hotel features 24 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, outdoor pool, garden. Sri Pat Guest House is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Sri Pat Guest House , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Sri Pat Guest House
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

16 Soi7 Moon Muang Road, T.Sriphoom, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
381 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
65 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
20 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU