Sri Pat Guest House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
оценка с
621
March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Old City, Sri Pat Guest House is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only away. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Talat Somphet Market, New Louis's Custom tailors, Noina Art Studio. Sri Pat Guest House also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, restaurant, tours. The hotel features 24 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, outdoor pool, garden. Sri Pat Guest House is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.

16 Soi7 Moon Muang Road, T.Sriphoom, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

