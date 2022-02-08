PHUKET TEST & GO

Neptune's Villa Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.9
rating with
272 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Neptune's Villa Hotel - Image 0
Neptune's Villa Hotel - Image 1
Neptune's Villa Hotel - Image 2
Neptune's Villa Hotel - Image 3
Neptune's Villa Hotel - Image 4
Neptune's Villa Hotel - Image 5
+42 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A perfect getaway destination, Neptune's Villa Hotel is positioned on the southern end of Had Rin, the quieter and tranquil end of sunset beach. From here, guests are a five-minute stroll away from the famous Full Moon party and Had Rin Nai and a 10-minute drive from the Half Moon and Black Moon party, yet far enough from the resort to ensure you get a good night’s sleep! Neptune's Villa Hotel offers 36 large guestrooms, all of which have a private balcony or terrace overlooking the pool areas or the garden. All rooms are furnished with contemporary décor and fitted with all basic amenities to provide guests with utmost comfort. The Mecca for sunbathers, beach sports and beach bars are a mere five-minute walk away from the property. With its prime location and comforting atmosphere, this is a good place to stay in Koh Phangan.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Neptune's Villa Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Neptune's Villa Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

110/1 Moo 6, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Little Paradise Resort
8.5
rating with
190 reviews
From ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
9.2
rating with
103 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas
9.2
rating with
333 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villas
8.4
rating with
673 reviews
From ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Samui
8.3
rating with
606 reviews
From ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
rating with
241 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU