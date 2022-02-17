Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Melina's Beach Front Bungalows in a prioritized manner, and Melina's Beach Front Bungalows will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Deluxe Bungalow 1 40m²
฿26,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Family Suites
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Deluxe Room 2 40m²
฿22,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Family Suites
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe - Family Package 130m²
฿40,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿30,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿28,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Maximum of 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 Bed Room Private villa 240m²
฿82,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿60,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿47,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿27,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿58,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Located in the Ban Tha Len area, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 31 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, private check in/check out. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
If you were a guest at Melina's Beach Front Bungalows
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Melina's Beach Front BungalowsSEE ALL REVIEWS