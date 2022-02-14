Libra Guesthouse - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in Chiang Mai (Old City), Libra Guesthouse is within a 10-minute walk of Tha Phae Gate and Wat Chiang Man. This hotel is 0.4 mi (0.7 km) from Chang Puak Gate and 0.7 mi (1.2 km) from Sunday Walking Street Market. Take advantage of recreation opportunities such as an outdoor pool or take in the view from a terrace and a garden. Make yourself at home in one of the 34 guestrooms. Complimentary wireless Internet access keeps you connected, and cable programming is available for your entertainment. Bathrooms with showers are provided.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels