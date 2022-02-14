CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Libra Guesthouse - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
February 14, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in Chiang Mai (Old City), Libra Guesthouse is within a 10-minute walk of Tha Phae Gate and Wat Chiang Man. This hotel is 0.4 mi (0.7 km) from Chang Puak Gate and 0.7 mi (1.2 km) from Sunday Walking Street Market. Take advantage of recreation opportunities such as an outdoor pool or take in the view from a terrace and a garden. Make yourself at home in one of the 34 guestrooms. Complimentary wireless Internet access keeps you connected, and cable programming is available for your entertainment. Bathrooms with showers are provided.

Als u te gast was bij Libra Guesthouse , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Adres / kaart

28 Moon Muang Rd Soi 9, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

