CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Libra Guesthouse - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
更新日 February 14, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in Chiang Mai (Old City), Libra Guesthouse is within a 10-minute walk of Tha Phae Gate and Wat Chiang Man. This hotel is 0.4 mi (0.7 km) from Chang Puak Gate and 0.7 mi (1.2 km) from Sunday Walking Street Market. Take advantage of recreation opportunities such as an outdoor pool or take in the view from a terrace and a garden. Make yourself at home in one of the 34 guestrooms. Complimentary wireless Internet access keeps you connected, and cable programming is available for your entertainment. Bathrooms with showers are provided.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Libra Guesthouseゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Libra Guesthouse
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

28 Moon Muang Rd Soi 9, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

