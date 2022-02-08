Khaolak Sunset Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Phang-nga
8.1
rating with
211 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
This tranquil hotel has amazing scenic views from the rooms set on the spectacular beach. The simple wood-floored rooms are comfortable, of good size, and bathrobes and sandals for inside and outside are provided. The pool and poolside bar are great places to read a book as you relax in paradise. Khao Lak National Park is a not-to-be missed excursion and is nearby. Here you will explore the waterfalls and view the plants, birds, and animals of Thailand. Snorkeling can be done near the hotel, out by the cliffs. The restaurant is excellent and the prices very reasonable. For daytime relaxation, have a massage in the gazebo on the beach. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Khaolak Sunset Resort (SHA Extra Plus).

Address / Map

26/7 Moo 7 Khuk Khak Takuapa, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

