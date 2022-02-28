Esmeralda View Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Phang-nga
8.7
rating with
115 reviews
Updated on February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, Esmeralda View Resort is the perfect choice. The excitement of the city center is only 7 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Esmeralda View Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as boats, canoe, snorkeling, private beach, diving to make your stay truly unforgettable. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Esmeralda View Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

Address / Map

63/7 moo4, Koh Yao Yai Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

