PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Esmeralda View Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.7
оценка с
115
Обновление February 28, 2022
Esmeralda View Resort - Image 0
Esmeralda View Resort - Image 1
Esmeralda View Resort - Image 2
Esmeralda View Resort - Image 3
Esmeralda View Resort - Image 4
Esmeralda View Resort - Image 5
+12 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, Esmeralda View Resort is the perfect choice. The excitement of the city center is only 7 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Esmeralda View Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as boats, canoe, snorkeling, private beach, diving to make your stay truly unforgettable. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Esmeralda View Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Esmeralda View Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Esmeralda View Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

63/7 moo4, Koh Yao Yai Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
рейтинг с
850 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Cape Kudu
9.1
рейтинг с
467 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
рейтинг с
3391 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Сантия Пхукет Натай Резорт и Спа
9.3
рейтинг с
36 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel by Шри Панва
9.1
рейтинг с
113 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kalima Resort and Villas Као Лак
9
рейтинг с
577 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Каолак Мерлин Резорт
8.3
рейтинг с
105 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
114 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU