CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8
оценка с
48
Обновление February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai. Only 9.3 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Whatever your purpose of visit, Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

104/15 Moo 6, Tambol Nong Hoi,, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

