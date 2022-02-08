CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8

48レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai - Image 0
Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai - Image 1
Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai - Image 2
Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai - Image 3
Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai - Image 4
Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai - Image 5
+39 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai. Only 9.3 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Whatever your purpose of visit, Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Woodfield Resort Chiang Maiゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Woodfield Resort Chiang Mai
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

104/15 Moo 6, Tambol Nong Hoi,, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU