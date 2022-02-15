CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
оценка с
417
Обновление February 15, 2022
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Image 0
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Image 1
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Image 2
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Image 3
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Image 4
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Image 5
+28 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in , We Briza Hotel Chiangmai is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At We Briza Hotel Chiangmai, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 75 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the We Briza Hotel Chiangmai.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в We Briza Hotel Chiangmai , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ We Briza Hotel Chiangmai
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

3/3 Wangsingkam Rd Soi 1, Changmoi, Muang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai , Thailand, Chang Moi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
20 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
рейтинг с
1034 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
рейтинг с
1184 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU