CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7

417 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Image 0
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Image 1
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Image 2
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Image 3
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Image 4
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai - Image 5
+28 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in , We Briza Hotel Chiangmai is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At We Briza Hotel Chiangmai, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 75 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the We Briza Hotel Chiangmai.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
We Briza Hotel Chiangmai 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 We Briza Hotel Chiangmai
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

3/3 Wangsingkam Rd Soi 1, Changmoi, Muang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai , Thailand, Chang Moi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
평가
20 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
평가
1034 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU