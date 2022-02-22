CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.5
оценка с
102
Обновление February 22, 2022
Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Image 0
Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Image 1
Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Image 2
Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Image 3
Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Image 4
Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Image 5
+8 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Chiang Mai, look no further than Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel. The property is just 0.2 Km away from the city center, and it normally takes about 10 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed here. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find closet, cleaning products, complimentary tea, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring. The property's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

Адрес / Карта

Pra Pok Klao Road Soi 2, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

