CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.5
rating with
102 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Image 0
Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Image 1
Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Image 2
Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Image 3
Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Image 4
Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel - Image 5
+8 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Chiang Mai, look no further than Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel. The property is just 0.2 Km away from the city center, and it normally takes about 10 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed here. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find closet, cleaning products, complimentary tea, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring. The property's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

Pra Pok Klao Road Soi 2, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
rating with
65 reviews
From ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU